BRIEF-Dynegy provides 2017 and 2018 financial forecast
* Dynegy Inc sees 2017 adjusted EBITDA $1,253 million; sees 2018 adjusted EBITDA $1,532 million - presentation
May 4 Spark Therapeutics Inc
* Spark therapeutics reports first quarter 2016 financial results and recent business highlights
* Q1 loss per share $0.95
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.84 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Announced today appointment of daniel r. Faga to newly created position of chief business officer
* Qtrly revenues $2.3 million versus $1.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Dynegy Inc sees 2017 adjusted EBITDA $1,253 million; sees 2018 adjusted EBITDA $1,532 million - presentation
SAO PAULO, April 11 Brazil's agricultural statistics agency Conab on Tuesday raised for the fourth time this year its estimate for the country's 2016/17 soybean crop, now seen at 110.2 million tonnes, a 2.4 percent increase from March's forecast.