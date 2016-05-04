May 4 Genie Energy Ltd

* Genie energy ltd. Reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 revenue $58.1 million

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.26

* Board of directors has approved a 1q16 dividend of $0.06 per share for on its class a and class b common stock

