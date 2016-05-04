BRIEF-AzurRx provides update on MS1819 phase II trial
* AzurRx Biopharma Inc - Early results indicate that MS1819 exhibits a favorable safety profile
May 4 Genie Energy Ltd
* Genie energy ltd. Reports first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 revenue $58.1 million
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.26
* Board of directors has approved a 1q16 dividend of $0.06 per share for on its class a and class b common stock
* Qtrly net income attributable to common stockholders $0.26 per diluted share
* American Airlines Group Inc - Expects its Q1 2017 total revenue per available seat mile (TRASM) to be up about 2 percent to 4 percent year-over-year