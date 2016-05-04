BRIEF-AzurRx provides update on MS1819 phase II trial
* AzurRx Biopharma Inc - Early results indicate that MS1819 exhibits a favorable safety profile
May 4 Ophthotech Corp
* Ophthotech reports first quarter 2016 financial and operating results
* Q1 loss per share $1.03
* Q1 earnings per share view $-1.33 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Collaboration revenue was $15.7 million for quarter ended march 31, 2016, compared to $41.7 million for same period in 2015
* Collaboration revenue was $15.7 million for quarter ended march 31, 2016, compared to $41.7 million for same period in 2015
* Q1 earnings per share view $-1.33, revenue view $7.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* American Airlines Group Inc - Expects its Q1 2017 total revenue per available seat mile (TRASM) to be up about 2 percent to 4 percent year-over-year