May 4 Ophthotech Corp

* Ophthotech reports first quarter 2016 financial and operating results

* Q1 loss per share $1.03

* Q1 earnings per share view $-1.33 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Collaboration revenue was $15.7 million for quarter ended march 31, 2016, compared to $41.7 million for same period in 2015

* Q1 earnings per share view $-1.33, revenue view $7.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S