May 4 Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc

* Sinclair reports first quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.25

* Q1 revenue $578.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $569.4 million

* Sees Q2 2016 revenue about $36 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Approved a 9 pct increase in quarterly dividend, bringing quarterly dividend per share to $0.18

* 2016 capital expenditures are expected to be $95 million

* FY 2016 barter and trade revenue is expected to be approximately $130 million

* Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc sees Q2 2016 media revenues, before barter, approximately $598.3 million to $603.0 million

* Barter and trade revenue are expected to be approximately $36 million in Q2 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)