BRIEF-Dynegy provides 2017 and 2018 financial forecast
* Dynegy Inc sees 2017 adjusted EBITDA $1,253 million; sees 2018 adjusted EBITDA $1,532 million - presentation
May 4 Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc
* Sinclair reports first quarter 2016 financial results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.25
* Q1 revenue $578.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $569.4 million
* Sees Q2 2016 revenue about $36 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Approved a 9 pct increase in quarterly dividend, bringing quarterly dividend per share to $0.18
* 2016 capital expenditures are expected to be $95 million
* FY 2016 barter and trade revenue is expected to be approximately $130 million
* Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc sees Q2 2016 media revenues, before barter, approximately $598.3 million to $603.0 million
* Barter and trade revenue are expected to be approximately $36 million in Q2 of 2016
SAO PAULO, April 11 Brazil's agricultural statistics agency Conab on Tuesday raised for the fourth time this year its estimate for the country's 2016/17 soybean crop, now seen at 110.2 million tonnes, a 2.4 percent increase from March's forecast.