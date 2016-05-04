BRIEF-AzurRx provides update on MS1819 phase II trial
* AzurRx Biopharma Inc - Early results indicate that MS1819 exhibits a favorable safety profile Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 4 Amerigo Resources Ltd
* Announces Q1-2016 financial results
* Q1 revenue rose 9 percent to $19.3 million
* Mvc is expected to incur sustaining capex of $5.0 million in 2016
* Q1-2016 production was 12.9 million pounds of copper, 45% higher than 8.9 million pounds produced in q1-2015
* Mvc maintains its 2016 production guidance of 55.0 to 60.0 million pounds of copper at an annual cash cost of $1.65 to $1.85/lb
* Qtrly loss per share $0.03 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* AzurRx Biopharma Inc - Early results indicate that MS1819 exhibits a favorable safety profile Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* American Airlines Group Inc - Expects its Q1 2017 total revenue per available seat mile (TRASM) to be up about 2 percent to 4 percent year-over-year