May 4 Spartan Motors Inc

* FY2016 earnings per share view $0.08, revenue view $563.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Order backlog increased to $318.9 million at March 31, 2016, from $264.6 million at March 31, 2015

* Spartan Motors reports first quarter 2016 EPS of $0.02

* Q1 earnings per share $0.02

* Q1 sales rose 4.1 percent to $133.7 million

* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $0.15 to $0.25

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $570 million to $590 million

* Raising 2016 guidance

* "looking forward to rest of 2016, we anticipate stronger sales and operating profit"

* Growth in vehicle up-fit business, as well as increased demand across most of co's product offerings, is driving higher revenue expectations