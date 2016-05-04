BRIEF-Dynegy provides 2017 and 2018 financial forecast
* Dynegy Inc sees 2017 adjusted EBITDA $1,253 million; sees 2018 adjusted EBITDA $1,532 million - presentation
May 4 Spartan Motors Inc
* FY2016 earnings per share view $0.08, revenue view $563.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Order backlog increased to $318.9 million at March 31, 2016, from $264.6 million at March 31, 2015
* Spartan Motors reports first quarter 2016 EPS of $0.02
* Q1 earnings per share $0.02
* Q1 sales rose 4.1 percent to $133.7 million
* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $0.15 to $0.25
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $570 million to $590 million
* Raising 2016 guidance
* "looking forward to rest of 2016, we anticipate stronger sales and operating profit"
* Growth in vehicle up-fit business, as well as increased demand across most of co's product offerings, is driving higher revenue expectations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
SAO PAULO, April 11 Brazil's agricultural statistics agency Conab on Tuesday raised for the fourth time this year its estimate for the country's 2016/17 soybean crop, now seen at 110.2 million tonnes, a 2.4 percent increase from March's forecast.