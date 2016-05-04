BRIEF-Dynegy provides 2017 and 2018 financial forecast
* Dynegy Inc sees 2017 adjusted EBITDA $1,253 million; sees 2018 adjusted EBITDA $1,532 million - presentation
May 4 Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Ionis reports financial results and highlights for first quarter 2016
* Q1 loss per share $0.52
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.50 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 revenue $37 million versus I/B/E/S view $36.2 million
* On track to meet 2016 guidance of a pro forma NOL in low $60 million range and a year-end cash balance in excess of $600 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
SAO PAULO, April 11 Brazil's agricultural statistics agency Conab on Tuesday raised for the fourth time this year its estimate for the country's 2016/17 soybean crop, now seen at 110.2 million tonnes, a 2.4 percent increase from March's forecast.