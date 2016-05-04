May 4 Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Ionis reports financial results and highlights for first quarter 2016

* Q1 loss per share $0.52

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.50 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 revenue $37 million versus I/B/E/S view $36.2 million

* On track to meet 2016 guidance of a pro forma NOL in low $60 million range and a year-end cash balance in excess of $600 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)