May 4 Hain Celestial Group Inc

* Hain celestial announces third quarter fiscal year 2016 results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.49

* Q3 earnings per share $0.47

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.49 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2016 sales up about 9 to 10 percent

* Sees fy 2016 sales $2.946 billion to $2.966 billion

* Q3 sales $750 million versus I/B/E/S view $733.6 million

* FY2016 earnings per share view $2.02, revenue view $2.94 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Effective immediately, James Meiers has been appointed to newly-created position of chief operations officer

* Beginning in fiscal year 2017, company plans to establish five strategic platforms within hain celestial us

* Identified certain brands representing about $30 million in sales, which no longer fit into core strategy, and it intends to sell these

* To launch cultivate ventures,a venture unit to invest in smaller brands, incubate small acquisitions, to invest in health and wellness products

* Sees 2016 earnings per diluted share range of $2.00 to $2.04 , an increase of approximately 6 pct to 9 pct

* New platforms will be - fresh living,better-for-you baby , better-for-you snacking, better-for-you pantry and pure personal care Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)