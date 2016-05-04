BRIEF-Dynegy provides 2017 and 2018 financial forecast
* Dynegy Inc sees 2017 adjusted EBITDA $1,253 million; sees 2018 adjusted EBITDA $1,532 million - presentation
May 4 Dominion Midstream Partners :
* Dominion Midstream Partners announces first-quarter 2016 earnings
* Qtrly net income per limited partner unit $0.29
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.31, revenue view $90.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Management affirms targeted 22% annual distribution growth through 2020
* Declared $0.2245 per unit quarterly distribution, a 5 percent increase above fourth-quarter 2015
* Qtrly operating revenue $83.0 million versus $78.4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
