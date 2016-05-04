May 4 Anthem Inc :

* Anthem names John Gallina chief financial officer

* Continues to expect net income for full year 2016 to be greater than $9.65 per share

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $10.89 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Wayne S. Deveydt has decided to step down from position effective may 31, 2016 due to family commitments and philanthropic work

* Gallina succeeds Wayne S. Deveydt

* Excluding items, adjusted net income is still expected to be greater than $10.80 per share for 2016