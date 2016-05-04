BRIEF-Dynegy provides 2017 and 2018 financial forecast
* Dynegy Inc sees 2017 adjusted EBITDA $1,253 million; sees 2018 adjusted EBITDA $1,532 million - presentation
May 4 Anthem Inc :
* Anthem names John Gallina chief financial officer
* Continues to expect net income for full year 2016 to be greater than $9.65 per share
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $10.89 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Wayne S. Deveydt has decided to step down from position effective may 31, 2016 due to family commitments and philanthropic work
* Gallina succeeds Wayne S. Deveydt
* Excluding items, adjusted net income is still expected to be greater than $10.80 per share for 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
SAO PAULO, April 11 Brazil's agricultural statistics agency Conab on Tuesday raised for the fourth time this year its estimate for the country's 2016/17 soybean crop, now seen at 110.2 million tonnes, a 2.4 percent increase from March's forecast.