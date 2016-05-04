May 4 Paramount Resources Ltd

* Paramount announces Q1 2016 results; sales volumes increase 31 percent to 50,161 boe/d; liquids comprise 49 pct of total sales

* Q1 2016 sales volumes averaged 50,161 boe/d, 31 percent higher than Q1 of 2015

* Qtrly FFO per share $0.21

* Q1 earnings per share view c$-0.67 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly other ngls sales volumes increased to 11,259 bbl/d in q1 of 2016, 62 percent higher than Q1

* Sales volumes are expected to decline through middle part of year until wells from 2016 capital program are brought on production in Q4

* Qtrly loss per share $0.43

2016 capital spending has been reduced since 2015 in response to deterioration in commodity prices