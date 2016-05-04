May 4 Independence Realty Trust Inc

* Independence Realty Trust announces first quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 core FFO per share $0.21

* Q1 earnings per share $0.00

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Reaffirms 2016 full year cffo per diluted share will be in a range of $0.82-$0.88 per common share

* Qtrly FFO per share $ 0.18