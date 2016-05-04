May 4 Sempra Energy Announces First :

* Quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 earnings per share $1.27

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.66 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2016 adjusted earnings per share $4.60 to $5.00

* Sees fy 2020 earnings per share $7.20 to $7.80

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.47 excluding items

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $4.99 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly total revenues $2.62 billion bs $2.68 billion last year

* Believe on track to meet new, revised adjusted earnings guidance for 2016

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.66, revenue view $3.05 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Guidance for 2016 reflects anticipated reduction in earnings by $0.24 per diluted share, related to pending sale of co's interest in rex Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)