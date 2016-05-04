BRIEF-Dynegy provides 2017 and 2018 financial forecast
* Dynegy Inc sees 2017 adjusted EBITDA $1,253 million; sees 2018 adjusted EBITDA $1,532 million - presentation
May 4 Rockwell Medical Inc
* Rockwell medical provides update on preparations for Calcitriol commercial launch
* Contract manufacturer found one of excipients used in finished product for commercial sale was out of specification for stability
* Stability issue is not related to active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) in Calcitriol, supplied by a different manufacturer
* Working closely with its contract manufacturer to resolve issue in a timely manner
* Manufacturing issue will require to adjust near-term expectations for commercial launch of calcitriol in U.S. To Q3 of 2016
SAO PAULO, April 11 Brazil's agricultural statistics agency Conab on Tuesday raised for the fourth time this year its estimate for the country's 2016/17 soybean crop, now seen at 110.2 million tonnes, a 2.4 percent increase from March's forecast.