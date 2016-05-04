May 4 Rockwell Medical Inc

* Rockwell medical provides update on preparations for Calcitriol commercial launch

* Contract manufacturer found one of excipients used in finished product for commercial sale was out of specification for stability

* Stability issue is not related to active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) in Calcitriol, supplied by a different manufacturer

* Working closely with its contract manufacturer to resolve issue in a timely manner

* Manufacturing issue will require to adjust near-term expectations for commercial launch of calcitriol in U.S. To Q3 of 2016