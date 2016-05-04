BRIEF-Dynegy provides 2017 and 2018 financial forecast
* Dynegy Inc sees 2017 adjusted EBITDA $1,253 million; sees 2018 adjusted EBITDA $1,532 million - presentation
May 4 HSN Inc
* HSN, Inc. Reports first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.54
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 revenue view $837.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly net sales decreased 3% to $816.8 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Dynegy Inc sees 2017 adjusted EBITDA $1,253 million; sees 2018 adjusted EBITDA $1,532 million - presentation
SAO PAULO, April 11 Brazil's agricultural statistics agency Conab on Tuesday raised for the fourth time this year its estimate for the country's 2016/17 soybean crop, now seen at 110.2 million tonnes, a 2.4 percent increase from March's forecast.