May 4 Endocyte Inc

* Endocyte reports first quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 loss per share $0.24

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Reiterated guidance that it expects its cash balance at end of 2016 to be between $125 and $130 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)