Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
April 11 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Tuesday:
May 4 Agl Resources Inc :
* Agl resources reports first quarter 2016 earnings
* Q1 earnings per share $1.53 excluding items
* Continue to expect the transaction with southern company to close in the second half of 2016
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.55 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Agl resources inc qtrly operating revenues $1.33 billion versus $1.72 billion
* 1Q 2016 diluted eps of $1.30, excluding merger expenses and wholesale services
FRANKFURT, April 11 Germany's Linde has for a second time rejected a request for a shareholder vote at its annual general meeting next month on its planned $65 billion merger with U.S. industrial gases rival Praxair.