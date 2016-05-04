BRIEF-Dynegy provides 2017 and 2018 financial forecast
* Dynegy Inc sees 2017 adjusted EBITDA $1,253 million; sees 2018 adjusted EBITDA $1,532 million - presentation
May 4 Nxstage Medical Inc :
* Nxstage reports first quarter financial results
* Sees q2 2016 revenue $89 million to $91 million
* Q1 revenue $89.2 million versus i/b/e/s view $88.4 million
* Qtrly loss per share $0.02
* Fy2016 revenue view $357.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Now expects full-year revenue for 2016 to be at high end of its previous guidance range of $355 to $360 million
* For q2 of 2016, company expects revenue to be in a range of $89 to $91 million
* Q2 revenue view $87.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Nxstage medical inc sees q2 net loss in range of $1 to $3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
