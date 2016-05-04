May 4 Melco Crown Entertainment Limited :

* Melco crown entertainment announces unaudited first quarter 2016 earnings and declares quarterly dividend

* Q1 revenue rose 5 percent to $1.104 billion

* Qtrly group-wide adjusted ebitda was flat compared to q1 of 2015, despite a declining revenue environment in macau.

* Melco crown entertainment limited qtrly net income attributable to limited per ads $0.073

* Qtrly income attributable to melco crown entertainment limited per share $0.024