* Sparton Corporation and Engine Capital reach agreement to appoint Alan L. Bazaar and John A. Janitz to company's board of directors

* With these appointments, company's board of directors will be expanded to eight directors

* Under agreement, engine group has agreed, among other things, to vote its shares in support of all of company's director nominees