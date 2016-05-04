BRIEF-Dynegy provides 2017 and 2018 financial forecast
* Dynegy Inc sees 2017 adjusted EBITDA $1,253 million; sees 2018 adjusted EBITDA $1,532 million - presentation
May 4 Keg Royalties Income Fund
* The Keg Royalties Income Fund reports first quarter 2016 financial results and announces another distribution increase
* Says gross sales reported by 100 keg restaurants in royalty pool were $146.8 million for quarter
* Says same store sales in Q1 of 2016 were negatively impacted by calendar shift of new year's eve
* Royalty income increased by $12,000 or 0.2% from $5,859,000 in Q1 2015 to $5,871,000 in Q1 2016
* Says Keg's same store sales were flat in Canada and increased by 2.2% in United States in quarter
SAO PAULO, April 11 Brazil's agricultural statistics agency Conab on Tuesday raised for the fourth time this year its estimate for the country's 2016/17 soybean crop, now seen at 110.2 million tonnes, a 2.4 percent increase from March's forecast.