May 4 O2micro International Ltd

* O2micro reports first quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 revenue $13 million

* O2micro international ltd says expects revenue to be up flat to up 8 percent sequentially in q2 of fiscal year 2016

* Qtrly gaap net loss per fully diluted ads of $0.09

* Qtrly gaap net loss per fully diluted ads of $0.09

* Qtrly non-gaap net loss per fully diluted ads of $0.08