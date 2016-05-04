BRIEF-Dynegy provides 2017 and 2018 financial forecast
* Dynegy Inc sees 2017 adjusted EBITDA $1,253 million; sees 2018 adjusted EBITDA $1,532 million - presentation
May 4 Medical Properties Trust Inc
* Medical properties trust, inc. Reports 25% growth in first quarter normalized ffo to $0.35 per share
* Q1 adjusted FFO per share $0.35
* Q1 revenue $135 million versus i/b/e/s view $131.7 million
* Sees fy 2016 adjusted FFO per share $1.29 to $1.33
* Qtrly FFO per share $0.33
* Q1 FFO per share view $0.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2016 FFO per share view $1.29 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
SAO PAULO, April 11 Brazil's agricultural statistics agency Conab on Tuesday raised for the fourth time this year its estimate for the country's 2016/17 soybean crop, now seen at 110.2 million tonnes, a 2.4 percent increase from March's forecast.