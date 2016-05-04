BRIEF-Prodigy Ventures announces brokered private placement
To conduct private placement offering to raise minimum of $3 million offering consisting of minimum of 8.6 million units at $0.35/unit
May 4 Mobile Mini Inc
* Mobile mini launches senior notes offering
* Intends to use net proceeds from offering to redeem in full its existing 7.875% senior notes due 2020
* Says to offer $250 million of senior notes due 2024 in a private offering
Says to offer $250 million of senior notes due 2024 in a private offering

Says notes will be senior unsecured obligations of mobile mini
Arianne Phosphate Inc says MOU agreement with Flsmidth to act as key supplier to Lac À Paul project