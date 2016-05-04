May 4 UFP Technologies Inc

* UFP Technologies announces Q1 results

* Q1 sales $34.5 million versus $34 million

* Q1 earnings per share $0.15

* Q1 results were impacted by expenses related to plant consolidations in both northeast and midwest

