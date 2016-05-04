May 4 Textainer Group Holdings Limited

* Reports first quarter results and declares quarterly dividend

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.11

* Q1 loss per share $0.06

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.20, revenue view $125.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Textainer Group Holdings Ltd qtrly total revenues $ 128.9 million, down 7.4 percent

* Says expect market conditions during 2016 to remain challenging