BRIEF-Prodigy Ventures announces brokered private placement
* To conduct private placement offering to raise minimum of $3 million offering consisting of minimum of 8.6 million units at $0.35/unit
May 4 Textainer Group Holdings Limited
* Reports first quarter results and declares quarterly dividend
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.11
* Q1 loss per share $0.06
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.20, revenue view $125.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Textainer Group Holdings Ltd qtrly total revenues $ 128.9 million, down 7.4 percent
* Says expect market conditions during 2016 to remain challenging
* Arianne Phosphate Inc says MOU agreement with Flsmidth to act as key supplier to Lac À Paul project