April 11 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Tuesday:
May 4 Nevada Sunrise Gold Corp
* Nevada sunrise signs definitive agreement with resolve ventures for neptune lithium property
* Under agreement, resolve ventures can earn initial 25% interest in neptune by making cash & share payments to co, & funding exploration expenses
* Definitive agreement supersedes interim agreement between parties
* Nevada sunrise gold says 200,000 shares of resolve to be issued to nevada sunrise on execution of definitive agreement
* Resolve ventures to make $300,000 cash in advance in respect of exploration expenditures to be incurred by nevada sunrise Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
FRANKFURT, April 11 Germany's Linde has for a second time rejected a request for a shareholder vote at its annual general meeting next month on its planned $65 billion merger with U.S. industrial gases rival Praxair.