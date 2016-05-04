May 4 Nevada Sunrise Gold Corp

* Nevada sunrise signs definitive agreement with resolve ventures for neptune lithium property

* Under agreement, resolve ventures can earn initial 25% interest in neptune by making cash & share payments to co, & funding exploration expenses

* Definitive agreement supersedes interim agreement between parties

* Nevada sunrise gold says 200,000 shares of resolve to be issued to nevada sunrise on execution of definitive agreement

* Resolve ventures to make $300,000 cash in advance in respect of exploration expenditures to be incurred by nevada sunrise