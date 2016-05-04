May 4 Diana Containerships Inc

* Diana containerships Inc announces Time Charter contract for M/V Puelo with MSC

* Employment is anticipated to generate approximately us$2.15 million of gross revenue

* Charter is expected to commence on may 18, 2016

* Gross charter rate is US$6,500 per day, for a period of twelve (12) months