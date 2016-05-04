BRIEF-Prodigy Ventures announces brokered private placement
* To conduct private placement offering to raise minimum of $3 million offering consisting of minimum of 8.6 million units at $0.35/unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 4 Diana Containerships Inc
* Diana containerships Inc announces Time Charter contract for M/V Puelo with MSC
* Employment is anticipated to generate approximately us$2.15 million of gross revenue
* Charter is expected to commence on may 18, 2016
* Gross charter rate is US$6,500 per day, for a period of twelve (12) months Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* To conduct private placement offering to raise minimum of $3 million offering consisting of minimum of 8.6 million units at $0.35/unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Arianne Phosphate Inc says MOU agreement with Flsmidth to act as key supplier to Lac À Paul project Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: