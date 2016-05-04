May 4 Altius Minerals Corp

* Altius (tsx:als) completes chapada copper purchase agreement and closes debt financing

* Final payment of us$52 million and 400,000 common share purchase warrants of altius has been made to unit of yamana gold inc

* Says also completed agreements with a syndicate of lenders for new credit facilities in an amount of c$125 million

* Says in addition, toronto-dominion bank has signed a commitment letter for an additional c$25 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)