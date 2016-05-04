BRIEF-Alere achieves FDA clearance for Alere reader platform, Alere BinaxNOW influenza A & B card 2
* Alere achieves FDA clearance for Alere reader platform and Alere Binaxnow® influenza A & B card 2
May 4 AGF Management Ltd
* AGF reports April 2016 assets under management
* Qtrly total AUM $32.3 billion versus $35.4 billion
* Qtrly total retail fund AUM $17.2 billion versus $19.3 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
* Alere achieves FDA clearance for Alere reader platform and Alere Binaxnow® influenza A & B card 2
April 11 Ridgewood Canadian Investment Grade Bond Fund: