BRIEF-Aurora Cannabis announces $40 mln bought deal private placement of convertible debentures
May 4 Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd :
* Osisko reports first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 revenue C$15.6 million versus I/B/E/S view C$13.8 million
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share C$0.09
* Q1 earnings per share view C$0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Decrease in net results in q1 of 2016 is mainly result of a foreign exchange loss of $13.7 million
* 9,417 gold ounces sold in quarter versus 6,985 ounces Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Combined company will have an equity market capitalization of over $700 million and an enterprise value of over $1.3 billion