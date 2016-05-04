May 4 Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd :

* Osisko reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 revenue C$15.6 million versus I/B/E/S view C$13.8 million

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share C$0.09

* Q1 earnings per share view C$0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Decrease in net results in q1 of 2016 is mainly result of a foreign exchange loss of $13.7 million

