BRIEF-Aurora Cannabis announces $40 mln bought deal private placement of convertible debentures
May 4 Linamar Corp
* Linamar delivers another strong quarter of record results and double digit top and bottom line growth
* Qtrly sales $1.52 billion versus $1.28 billion
* Qtrly earnings per share $1.94
* Combined company will have an equity market capitalization of over $700 million and an enterprise value of over $1.3 billion