BRIEF-Aurora Cannabis announces $40 mln bought deal private placement of convertible debentures
May 4 Franco-Nevada Corp
* Nevada reports strong Q1 2016 results and increases quarterly dividend
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.17
* Q1 earnings per share $0.18
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 revenue $132 million versus i/b/e/s view $129.7 million
* Quarterly dividend increased 4.8% to $0.22 per share
* Combined company will have an equity market capitalization of over $700 million and an enterprise value of over $1.3 billion