BRIEF-Aurora Cannabis announces $40 mln bought deal private placement of convertible debentures
* Aurora Cannabis announces $40 million bought deal private placement of convertible debentures
May 4 Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust
* Q1 FFO per share c$0.41
* Net operating income from same assets for three months ended March 31, 2016 , was $40.1 million versus $41.0 million for same period in 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Aurora Cannabis announces $40 million bought deal private placement of convertible debentures
* Combined company will have an equity market capitalization of over $700 million and an enterprise value of over $1.3 billion