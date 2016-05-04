BRIEF-Aurora Cannabis announces $40 mln bought deal private placement of convertible debentures
* Aurora Cannabis announces $40 million bought deal private placement of convertible debentures
May 4 Kratos Defense And Security Solutions Inc
* Kratos reports first quarter fiscal 2016 financial results
* Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.13
* Q1 revenue $153 million versus i/b/e/s view $154.1 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* In q1 2016, executed significant cost reduction action and reorganization in public safety & security business
* Says restructuring activities resulted in an aggregate headcount reduction of over 120 personnel Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
