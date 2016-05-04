BRIEF-Aurora Cannabis announces $40 mln bought deal private placement of convertible debentures
* Aurora Cannabis announces $40 million bought deal private placement of convertible debentures
May 4 Arbutus Biopharma Corp
* Arbutus provides corporate update and announces first quarter 2016 financial results
* Q1 non-GAAP loss per share $0.19
* Q1 loss per share $0.31
* Q1 revenue $600,000 versus $4.7 million
* Q1 revenue view $1.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.39 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Combined company will have an equity market capitalization of over $700 million and an enterprise value of over $1.3 billion