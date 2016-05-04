BRIEF-Aurora Cannabis announces $40 mln bought deal private placement of convertible debentures
* Aurora Cannabis announces $40 million bought deal private placement of convertible debentures
May 4 Planet Payment Inc
* Planet payment announces first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 revenue $13.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $13.1 million
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $57 million to $59.2 million
* Reaffirms its revenue, net income and adjusted EBITDA guidance for full year 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Aurora Cannabis announces $40 million bought deal private placement of convertible debentures
* Combined company will have an equity market capitalization of over $700 million and an enterprise value of over $1.3 billion