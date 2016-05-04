BRIEF-Aurora Cannabis announces $40 mln bought deal private placement of convertible debentures
* Aurora Cannabis announces $40 million bought deal private placement of convertible debentures
May 4 Gulfport Energy Corp
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.14
* Q1 loss per share $2.17
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly reduced unit lease operating expense for q1 of 2016 by 41% to $0.26 per mcfe
* Qtrly reduced unit midstream gathering and processing expense for Q1 of 2016 by 10% to $0.60 per mcfe
* Qtrly net production averaged 692.2 mmcfe per day
* Qtrly gulfport has decreased its total expected well costs by approximately $300,000 per well Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Aurora Cannabis announces $40 million bought deal private placement of convertible debentures
* Combined company will have an equity market capitalization of over $700 million and an enterprise value of over $1.3 billion