May 4 Gulfport Energy Corp

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.14

* Q1 loss per share $2.17

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly reduced unit lease operating expense for q1 of 2016 by 41% to $0.26 per mcfe

* Qtrly reduced unit midstream gathering and processing expense for Q1 of 2016 by 10% to $0.60 per mcfe

* Qtrly net production averaged 692.2 mmcfe per day

* Qtrly gulfport has decreased its total expected well costs by approximately $300,000 per well Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)