BRIEF-Aurora Cannabis announces $40 mln bought deal private placement of convertible debentures
May 4 Orasure Technologies Inc
* Orasure announces 2016 first quarter financial results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.04
* Q1 revenue $29.1 million versus i/b/e/s view $28.8 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q2 2016 earnings per share $0.04 to $0.05
* Sees Q2 net revenues to range from $30.5 to $31.5 million
* Sees Q2 2016 earnings per share $0.04 to $0.05

* Sees Q2 net revenues to range from $30.5 to $31.5 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.05, revenue view $32.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Combined company will have an equity market capitalization of over $700 million and an enterprise value of over $1.3 billion