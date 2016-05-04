May 4 Central Garden & Pet Co

* Central garden & pet company announces highest quarterly revenues in its history

* Q2 earnings per share $0.65

* Q2 sales $541.2 million versus i/b/e/s view $528.2 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.59 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Raises adjusted eps guidance to $1.10 or higher for fy 2016