BRIEF-Alere achieves FDA clearance for Alere reader platform, Alere BinaxNOW influenza A & B card 2
May 4 Central Garden & Pet Co
* Central garden & pet company announces highest quarterly revenues in its history
* Q2 earnings per share $0.65
* Q2 sales $541.2 million versus i/b/e/s view $528.2 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.59 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Raises adjusted eps guidance to $1.10 or higher for fy 2016
April 11 Ridgewood Canadian Investment Grade Bond Fund: