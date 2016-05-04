May 4 Bruker Corp

* Bruker reports first quarter 2016 financial results

* Sees FY 2016 non-gaap earnings per share $0.97 to $1.02

* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.21

* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.14

* Q1 revenue $375.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $360.2 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2016 earnings per share view $1.00, revenue view $1.67 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Expects 2016 organic revenue growth of approximately 3 percent compared to year 2015

* Expects to increase its 2016 non-gaap operating profit margin by approximately 100 basis points year-over-year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)