US STOCKS-Futures flat as geopolitical concerns boost safe-haven bids
* Futures: Dow up 4 pts, S&P down 0.25 pts, Nasdaq down 0.25 pts
May 4 Equinix Inc
* Equinix reports first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 revenue rose 31 percent to $844.2 million
* Q1 adjusted FFO per share $2.98
* Sees Q2 2016 revenue $893 million to $899 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Announces that annual and special meeting of shareholders of company will be rescheduled