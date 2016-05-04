May 4 Davita Healthcare Partners Inc

* Davita Healthcare Partners Inc. 1st quarter 2016 results

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.92 excluding items

* Q1 earnings per share $0.47 including items

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.86 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Davita Healthcare Partners Inc says total U.S. Dialysis treatments for Q1 of 2016 were 6,639,874, or 85,236 treatments per day

* Expect our consolidated operating income for 2016 to be in range of $1.800 billion to $1.950 billion

* Still expect our operating income for kidney care for 2016 to be in range of $1.625 billion to $1.725 billion

* Davita Healthcare Partners Inc says updating our estimate of 2016 effective tax rate attributable to davita healthcare partners inc. to now be approximately 39.5% to 40.5%

* Davita Healthcare Partners Inc sees operating income for HCP for 2016 to be in range of $175 million to $225 million

* Davita Healthcare Partners Inc sees consolidated operating cash flow for 2016 to be in range of $1 .550 billion to $1 .750 billion