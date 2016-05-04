BRIEF-Ridgewood Canadian Investment Grade Bond Fund announces private placement
April 11 Ridgewood Canadian Investment Grade Bond Fund:
May 4 Hortonworks Inc :
* Hortonworks reports financial results for first quarter 2016
* Q1 non-gaap loss per share $0.68
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.68 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 gaap loss per share $1.26
* Sees q2 2016 revenue $45 million
* Q1 revenue $41.3 million versus i/b/e/s view $39.5 million
* Sees q2 gross billings to be $62.5 million
* Sees fy total non-gaap revenue to be $190.0 million
* Sees fy gross billings to be $265.0 million
* Sees for q2, adjusted ebitda resulting in a loss of $18.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
April 11 Ridgewood Canadian Investment Grade Bond Fund:
* Conyers Park Acquisition Corp. To combine with Atkins Nutritionals Inc to form the simply good foods company