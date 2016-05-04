May 4 XO Group Inc

* XO group reports first quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.08

* Q1 earnings per share $0.12

* Q1 revenue $35.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $35.2 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

Says reiterating its long-term financial targets of double digit revenue growth rates and gross margins of approximately 90-95%