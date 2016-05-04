BRIEF-Ridgewood Canadian Investment Grade Bond Fund announces private placement
April 11 Ridgewood Canadian Investment Grade Bond Fund:
May 4 XO Group Inc
* XO group reports first quarter 2016 financial results
* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.08
* Q1 earnings per share $0.12
* Q1 revenue $35.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $35.2 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says reiterating its long-term financial targets of double digit revenue growth rates and gross margins of approximately 90-95% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
April 11 Ridgewood Canadian Investment Grade Bond Fund:
* Conyers Park Acquisition Corp. To combine with Atkins Nutritionals Inc to form the simply good foods company