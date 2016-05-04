US STOCKS-Futures flat as geopolitical concerns boost safe-haven bids
May 4 Sequenom Inc :
* Sequenom Inc reports first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 loss per share $0.11
* Q1 revenue $27.6 million versus i/b/e/s view $27.9 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Gross margin for q1 of 2016 was 39% compared to gross margin of 49% for q1 of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Announces that annual and special meeting of shareholders of company will be rescheduled