BRIEF-Aurora Cannabis announces $40 mln bought deal private placement of convertible debentures
May 4 Zynga Inc
* Zynga announces first quarter 2016 financial results
* Sees Q2 2016 loss per share $0.02 to $0.03
* Sees Q2 2016 revenue $170 million to $180 million
* Q1 NON-GAAP earnings per share $0.00
* Q1 loss per share $0.03
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Combined company will have an equity market capitalization of over $700 million and an enterprise value of over $1.3 billion