BRIEF-Aurora Cannabis announces $40 mln bought deal private placement of convertible debentures
May 4 Transact Technologies Inc :
* Transact Technologies reports 2016 first quarter results
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.08
* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.08
* Q1 sales $14.4 million versus $16.2 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.13, revenue view $14.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Combined company will have an equity market capitalization of over $700 million and an enterprise value of over $1.3 billion