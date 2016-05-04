BRIEF-Alere achieves FDA clearance for Alere reader platform, Alere BinaxNOW influenza A & B card 2
* Alere achieves FDA clearance for Alere reader platform and Alere Binaxnow® influenza A & B card 2
May 4 Ignite Restaurant Group Inc
* Ignite restaurant group reports first quarter 2016 financial results
* Q1 adjusted non-gaap loss per share $0.04 from continuing operations
* Q1 loss per share $0.06 from continuing operations
* Q1 revenue fell 3.5 percent to $117.9 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.04
* Qtrly comparable restaurant sales decreased 1.8% company-wide Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Alere achieves FDA clearance for Alere reader platform and Alere Binaxnow® influenza A & B card 2
April 11 Ridgewood Canadian Investment Grade Bond Fund: