May 4 Primerica Inc :

* Primerica reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.92

* Q1 operating earnings per share $0.93

* Q1 revenue $363 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.91 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S